The South African Social Security Agency, Sassa, dismissed four employees in Gauteng province following disciplinary proceedings over the alleged fraudulent processing of a social grant and the unauthorized alteration of a beneficiary’s payment details. This was reported by TimesLIVE.

Two separate cases

The dismissed employees had previously worked at Sassa offices in Pretoria, Soshanguve, Fochville and Roodepoort. According to agency spokesperson Lungele Mkamba, two employees from Pretoria and Soshanguve were dismissed for dishonesty in a case involving the alleged processing and verification of a fraudulent social grant application linked to a married couple.

Two other former employees from the Fochville and Roodepoort offices were dismissed after a case involving the alteration of a social grant recipient’s payment details without their consent was considered.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criminal investigations continue

Mkamba said criminal investigations are continuing in the cases. Acting Sassa regional executive manager in Gauteng Motsele Mohlamonyane welcomed the results of the disciplinary procedures and said the agency adheres to the principles of accountability and responsibility.

According to him, Sassa must protect the integrity of the social assistance system and ensure the lawful administration of payments in the interests of beneficiaries entitled to them. The agency also announced its intention to strengthen internal controls and monitoring mechanisms to detect, prevent and combat fraud and corruption. Employees and members of the public were urged to anonymously report suspected fraud to Sassa offices or law enforcement agencies.

Read us on