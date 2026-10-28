The trial of 36-year-old Charles Mbongiseni Mabuza and 46-year-old Siko Junior Ngoma has begun at the Mbombela High Court in South Africa. They are accused of murdering Bushbuckridge traffic services chief Judas Lance Chiloane. Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges, TimesLIVE reports.

Case circumstances

According to the prosecution, on March 11, 2023, Mabuza and Ngoma approached a vehicle parked on the side of Kranskop Road in White River. Chiloane and another person who survived were inside the vehicle.

The prosecution claims that the accused ordered the people in the vehicle to drive to a bushy area, where they demanded money. After learning that Chiloane was a traffic services employee, they allegedly demanded his service firearm.

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Charges and trial proceedings

The prosecution states that the men shot Chiloane and then fled with his mobile phone, money, laptop and firearm. The official was declared dead at the scene.

Mabuza and Ngoma are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with the intent to commit a crime, possession of a prohibited firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Both remain in custody, while the prosecution continues to present evidence. The trial is scheduled to run until November 13.

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