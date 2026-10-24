The Polokwane High Court in South Africa sentenced three men to life imprisonment plus an additional 145 years for a series of serious crimes in Limpopo province. A fourth accused was sentenced to 45 years in prison, TimesLIVE reports.

Verdict in the crime spree case

Life sentences and additional prison terms were handed to 32-year-old Justice Ngobeni, 30-year-old Mohale Chris Ngobeni and 33-year-old Joel Mawasha. Twenty-eight-year-old Moilakgomo Tebogo Mohale was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

According to South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi, the three men were found guilty of, among other charges, seven counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of kidnapping, murder, rape, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as two counts of malicious damage to property.

The court also found them guilty of possession of stolen property, money laundering and dealing with the proceeds of crime. The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack on driver and police pursuit

The court heard that on October 10, 2023, in the village of Majedje in Limpopo, the accused stole the car of a driver who had agreed to give them a lift. According to the prosecution, they used the stolen vehicle to attack other people and withdraw money using the victims' bank cards.

Police later tracked down the stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, the accused shot at police officers before being arrested. Prosecutor George Mahudu submitted to the court a victim impact statement concerning the family of the deceased David Refilwe Katjedi, who had been the family's primary breadwinner.

Limpopo prosecutions director Ivy Tenga said the sentences should demonstrate the inevitability of prosecution for violent and organised crimes.

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