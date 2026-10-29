Seventy-year-old environmental activist Desmond D’Sa was killed in a car crash on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa. Two members of his family also died in the vehicle with him. They were travelling to the office of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance in the Wentworth area, TimesLIVE reports.

Fight against industrial pollution

D’Sa worked at the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA), which brought together communities in southern Durban, including Wentworth, Merebank, Umlazi, Isipingo and Bluff. The organisation combined environmental issues with the protection of human rights and encouraged residents to take part in decisions concerning their areas.

The activist helped residents counter industrial pollution. According to the Goldman Environmental Prize, he helped communities analyse plans to expand enterprises, obtain legal advice and collect air samples using simple equipment to document the impact of pollution.

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In August 2010, the operator of a hazardous-waste landfill on Bulbul Drive in Chatsworth withdrew an application to expand it, and the landfill was closed in November 2011. For this work, D’Sa received the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2014.

Awards and reaction

Later, unknown individuals set fire to the activist’s home. D’Sa suffered burns, his belongings were destroyed, and his family went through a traumatic experience. He was also a recipient of the 2013 Diakonia Human Rights Award and received an honorary doctorate in health sciences from the Durban University of Technology in September 2015.

D’Sa’s colleagues at SDCEA said they were shocked by the news of his death and were unable to comment. Humanitarian activist Lubna Nadvi called him her friend and comrade and noted his work in environmental education and activities at SDCEA.

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