At least five large baobab trees intended for export to Georgia were detained in Durban, South Africa. As Daily Maverick reports, South Africa’s Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said that criminal charges had been brought against several parties in the case. The trees, with their roots and branches mostly severed, were detained at an Africa Global Logistics warehouse in the Mobeni industrial area.

According to the department, when the shipment was intercepted on July 17, 2026, the exporter was unable to provide a valid licence required for handling protected trees. Baobabs are listed as specially protected indigenous species: they may not be damaged, moved, kept, sold, transported or exported without official authorisation.

Licence application rejected

On July 27, the exporter submitted a licence application for five trees. The department rejected it on July 31, citing the criminal investigation and its refusal to issue a retrospective permit to legalise allegedly unlawful actions. On August 8, the applicant appealed the decision, and the appeal is under consideration.

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The department also said that the trees had been dug up in the Lephalale Local Municipality of the Waterberg District in Limpopo province. The species Adansonia digitata is also protected under Limpopo legislation, and no permit under the provincial environmental management law had been obtained for these trees.

Logistics company’s position

Africa Global Logistics said that it acted solely as a logistics service provider and was not the owner of the cargo, the exporter or the permit holder. The company declined to disclose client details due to confidentiality, while noting that it was ready to cooperate with competent authorities through official channels.

According to Daily Maverick’s observations, the baobabs were lying on a concrete site in the sun, and this may have continued for two to three months. Indigenous plant specialist Geoff Nichols, after assessing photographs, suggested that the wild-growing trees could have been more than 50 years old and expressed concern about their storage conditions.

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