In South Africa, six years after the SIU began its investigation into the water utility uMngeni-uThukela Water, no charges have yet been filed in the case. As TimesLIVE reports, the investigation concerned alleged bribes and money laundering involving R270 million.

SIU investigation

According to the publication, the SIU investigation uncovered alleged bribes and money laundering involving the stated amount. The SIU referred one of the company’s senior officials for criminal prosecution, but no charges have been filed in the case over the course of six years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Official remains employed

TimesLIVE names uMngeni-uThukela Water senior official Nishal Harribaran among those linked to suspicions of bribes and money laundering. According to the publication, he still works at the water utility despite his case being referred for criminal prosecution.

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