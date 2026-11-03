In South Africa’s Limpopo province, police arrested a 32-year-old voter suspected of photographing a marked ballot at a polling station. According to TimesLIVE, law enforcement officers are also searching for another man on a similar suspicion.

Two incidents at the polling station

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier General Hlulani Mashaba, both incidents occurred on Monday at a polling station at Chuchekani Primary School in the Khumulani settlement in Lulekani. At around 10:00, a 32-year-old man allegedly photographed his ballot after voting. The presiding officer approached him and informed him that electoral rules prohibit photographing a marked ballot.

The second incident occurred at approximately 13:40. Police said another voter also photographed his ballot. After being approached by the presiding officer, he allegedly behaved aggressively, verbally insulted her and left the polling station.

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The case was referred to police

At around 13:50, one of the voters, according to police, posted an image of a marked ballot as a status on social media. The presiding officer informed the Electoral Commission of South Africa, which advised her to contact the police. A complaint was filed after the polling station had closed, when both men had left its premises.

The 32-year-old suspect was detained on Tuesday. He was expected to appear before the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

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