In Eldorado Park, South Africa, armed men shot dead 30-year-old attorney Nadine Meintjes and a man who was with her in a Toyota Urban Cruiser. The attack occurred on Monday at the Klipspruit West offramp.

Shooting in a vehicle

As TimesLIVE reports, armed men opened fire on the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mudau said officers found the vehicle with bullet holes in the driver's door. A woman was in the driver's seat and a man was in the passenger seat. Emergency services pronounced both dead.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the case

According to Mudau, police received a report of the shooting on Monday. Law enforcement officers are investigating two cases of murder, and no arrests have been made so far.

Meintjes worked at the law firm Dane von Branden Attorneys. According to the publication, she was involved in several high-profile cases in Johannesburg, including ones related to gangs in Eldorado Park.

Attorney Arno Spangenberg, who had known Meintjes since their university years, called her death a tragedy and stressed that members of the legal profession should not fear for their lives while doing their job.

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