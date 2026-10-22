In Bloemfontein, South Africa, unknown assailants shot dead 52-year-old twin brothers Kegomodike and Keabekoe Lekone, who owned Ekhayeni Lounge Bar. The attack occurred in the morning in the Bochabela area, while the men were in their dark grey Ford Ranger near a gate on Ramatsoele Street, TimesLIVE reports.

Attack near the building

According to Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, Mangaung police received a report of a shooting at around 8:51 a.m. A witness who was on the second floor of a two-storey building on the premises heard gunshots and ran outside.

There, he saw a man running toward a white Chevrolet Aveo hatchback. The vehicle then drove away. The witness could not say whether the man had anything in his hands; according to police, there may have been two more people in the car.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police search for suspects

ER24 paramedics declared the brothers dead at the scene. Police units investigating serious violent crimes, murders and robberies have begun searching for those involved in the attack.

Cases of double murder were opened at Mangaung police station.

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