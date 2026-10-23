In Pinetown, South Africa, 29-year-old Siphosethu Ndovela was arrested on suspicion of robbing a married couple and their 58-year-old acquaintance after they visited a casino. As TimesLIVE reports, the suspect has already appeared before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

Court proceedings

The court remanded Ndovela in custody. He is due to appear in court again on October 27, when a formal bail application will be considered.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the robbery took place on the night of August 21. A 50-year-old man, his 59-year-old wife and their 58-year-old acquaintance left a casino near Umdloti at about 11pm in a BMW X3 and a Ford Ranger.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack near the house

Police said that when they arrived at their residence on Bartlett Road in Pinetown, they were approached by two armed suspects. Money that the man had received at the casino, as well as a woman’s handbag, was taken from them.

Netshiunda said that during the robbery, officers from the Flying Squad unit, who were on a routine patrol, were driving alongside the suspects’ getaway vehicle. Shots were fired at them, but the officers managed to take cover and were not injured, while the suspects fled.

Police spotted a white Toyota Yaris with false registration plates leaving the scene. Investigators later established that a white VW Polo had also been used during the robbery. Ndovela was identified as the owner of this vehicle and was arrested on Monday by detectives from the KwaZulu-Natal police murder and robbery unit. The second suspect is being sought, and his identity is known to investigators.

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