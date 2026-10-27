In Pinetown, South Africa, a 35-year-old man suspected of involvement in an attempted carjacking and a shooting in which one of the alleged carjackers was killed has been arrested. This was reported by TimesLIVE, citing KwaZulu-Natal provincial police.

Incident circumstances

The incident occurred on October 9 on Lee Place. According to police, a father was reversing out of the driveway near his home with two children when suspects got out of a vehicle behind him.

One of the suspects, according to law enforcement officials, opened fire on the man. The father returned fire and fatally wounded one of the suspects.

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Arrest and charges

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said the suspect was arrested on Sunday in KwaDabeka following further investigation by detectives from Pinetown. According to police, an unlicensed firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

Police said the man faces charges of attempted carjacking, three counts of attempted murder, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

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