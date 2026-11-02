TikTok user arrested in South Africa after insulting commissioner — TimesLIVE

Police in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province reported the arrest of a man in a case involving crimen injuria and incitement to violence after he posted a TikTok video containing insults directed at the province's police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Case opened for investigation

As TimesLIVE reports, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a case was opened for investigation after indications of crimen injuria and incitement to violence were found in the video address.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Netshiunda, the suspect was tracked down at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu. He was arrested there on Sunday afternoon.

Court hearing in Durban

The police spokesperson said the man is due to appear before the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

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