In South Africa, police arrested a 25-year-old woman suspected of disrupting voting at the Mugoboya voting station in the Mopani district. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and the detainee is due to appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Friday, TimesLIVE reports.

Attempt to film during voting

According to police, the woman allegedly tried to take photographs and record video during voting. The official presiding at the station told her that such actions are prohibited by law and would not be allowed.

After that, the suspect allegedly became aggressive and began insulting the polling station official with profanity. Police said this disrupted the voting process and prevented the Electoral Commission of South Africa from carrying out its duties.

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Suspected violation of the electoral law

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said law enforcement officers were called to the scene and arrested the woman. She is suspected of violating Electoral Act No. 51 of 1996 by deliberately obstructing the Electoral Commission of South Africa in carrying out its functions or duties.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers condemned the incident. He said that the right to vote entails an obligation to comply with the laws governing elections, and that police will respond to attempts to intimidate polling station staff, disrupt voting, or obstruct the work of the Electoral Commission.

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