In Limpopo province, South Africa, a 39-year-old police sergeant was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head several hours after he was suspected of fatally shooting his 35-year-old wife. As TimesLIVE reports, the law enforcement officer’s body was discovered under a marula tree on Thursday morning.

Search for the sergeant

According to police, the sergeant served at the Witpoort police station. Investigators suspect that on Wednesday he shot his wife in the village of Martinique, which falls within the Villa Nora policing area.

Paramedics were called to the scene and declared the woman dead. Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said that the suspect then drove away in a white Isuzu pickup truck, and police began searching for him.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the death

At about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report about a white pickup truck parked along a road in the Botschabelo area, which is part of the Tom Burke policing area. Officers found the vehicle about 100 metres from where the sergeant’s body was lying.

A state-issued service weapon was found next to him. A case was opened at the Tom Burke police station to establish the circumstances of his death.

The motive for the incident is currently unknown, but police do not rule out domestic violence as a possible factor. Limpopo police commissioner Jan Scheepers described the incident as an act of gender-based violence and femicide.

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