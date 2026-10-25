In the city of Gqeberha, South Africa, 29-year-old confectioner and business owner Anathi Maguga, who went missing on Thursday evening, was found dead. Her family confirmed the woman’s death, TimesLIVE reports.

In a statement, the Maguga family thanked people who shared notices about her disappearance, organized meetings and joined the search. Relatives also asked the public to support them with prayers and said that funeral details would be announced later.

Police continue investigation

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe expressed condolences to the family and said she visited them after Maguga’s death. According to her, her visit was preceded by a briefing on the progress of the investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lobishe said police continue to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death and seek to hold those responsible accountable. She emphasized that public dissemination of sensitive information could hinder the investigation or future court proceedings.

Call not to spread unverified information

The mayor called on citizens to provide investigators with any information that could help the case, but not to spread unverified information. She also warned political parties and individuals against using the tragedy for political purposes.

Lobishe said the tragedy is a reminder of the urgent need to strengthen a coordinated response to gender-based violence and femicide. In her view, this requires cooperation among state bodies, civil society organizations, political leaders and society, as well as support for victims and access to justice.

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