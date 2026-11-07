In Paraguay, prosecutors have brought charges against 27 people in a criminal case involving the digital Ueno Bank. This concerns, in particular, the alleged provision by the bank of loans to companies linked to its owners. As The Rio Times reports, criminal guarantees judge Humberto Otazu accepted the charges in case No. 89/2026 on November 4.

Defendants in the case

The case involves seven Ueno Bank directors and its statutory auditor, as well as 19 shareholders, presidents, or directors of six companies connected to the loans. Those charged include Grupo Vázquez's main shareholder, Miguel Vázquez, and the bank's president, Juan Manuel Gustale.

Prosecutors accuse the defendants of breach of trust, improper conduct in a crisis situation, attempted fraud, and violation of the duty to keep commercial books. According to investigators, loans to related entities may have been issued with insufficient or no collateral.

Separately, prosecutors noted the June 15 sale of a $74.4 million loan portfolio to Vinanzas SA, a company later linked to the bank. According to the prosecution, the transaction may have been fictitious: Vinanzas had no funds of its own, while the money was returned through companies that received loans from Ueno.

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Preventive measures and a separate case against Peña

According to the publication, on November 5 the court ordered six bank officials held in custody and placed two more female directors under house arrest with electronic bracelets. At the same time, reports differ on the number of people taken into custody.

On November 6, Paraguay's Senate removed President Santiago Peña from office through political impeachment proceedings for improper performance of duties. The same day, prosecutors ordered the detention of Peña and former central bank head Carlos Carvallo in separate proceedings, case No. 92/2026. Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president that evening.

None of the defendants has been found guilty, and a trial date has not yet been set. On November 2, Paraguay's central bank began a resolution procedure concerning Ueno after the bank's solvency ratio fell below half the legally established minimum. Charges are not a conviction.

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