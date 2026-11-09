Paraguay searches ex-president Peña’s home — The Hindu

In Paraguay, police searched the home of former President Santiago Peña as part of an investigation into the banking crisis and the collapse of Ueno Bank. The former president is being held in custody at a military facility after the Senate removed him from office on November 6. Vice President Pedro Alliana assumed the presidency.

Investigation into the bank’s collapse

As The Hindu reports, authorities intervened in Ueno Bank last week and seized it. It is a popular online bank where nearly half of the country’s 6.5 million residents held accounts. The bank also held more than $800 million in state funds.

The institution’s collapse triggered street protests. Prosecutors say that Ueno Bank received deposits from government entities while issuing questionable loans to companies linked to Ueno executives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Accusations against Peña

Investigators suspect Peña of using presidential influence to direct millions in state deposits to Ueno Bank. He is also accused of concealing or downplaying the bank’s financial problems despite warnings about questionable loans and solvency issues.

Peña, who came to power in 2023, owned shares in the holding company Ueno Holding until last year. The indictment states that in 2024 he received two loans from Ueno Bank totaling about $500,000 to build a house near Asunción. His monthly mortgage payment was $38,000 — six times higher than the monthly presidential salary, the document says.

On November 8, Pedro Alliana said that the government had already reimbursed 1.2 million Ueno Bank customers whose money had been frozen. The total amount of payments had reached about $158 million at that point, and compensation was to continue this week.

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