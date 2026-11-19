In Paris on Thursday, more than a thousand people took part in a march against social and tax measures for pensioners provided for in the 2027 budgets. This was reported by France 24.

March participants

The march was called by an alliance of trade unions. Student and school pupil groups also joined the protest. Participants opposed the social and tax changes concerning pensioners planned for 2027.

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Government measures

According to the outlet, the government wants pensioners to provide about €5.4 billion. One of the proposed steps is to freeze the indexation of pensions above €1,260. The government also plans to reform the 10% income tax allowance.

Trade union leaders said that these funds should not come from pensioners' pockets. Their position concerns both the indexation freeze and the planned tax changes.

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