The trial of 41-year-old Emilie König has begun in Paris. She is accused of promoting the Islamic State group in Syria and encouraging other women to join it. During the first hearing, she apologized to her children, mother and the French nation, France 24 reports.

Defendant's statement

König told the court that she was ashamed of her actions and of the impact that jihadist online propaganda may have had. She also insisted that she had changed. The trial is expected to last four days. If found guilty, the woman faces up to 30 years in prison.

Emilie König is originally from Lorient in Brittany. In 2012, a year after the start of the civil war in Syria, she left her two children in France and travelled to Syria to marry a member of the Islamic State group. She remained there for 10 years.

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Time in Syria and repatriation

According to the prosecution, König was a “true icon” of the extremist group and had significant influence online. She appeared in Islamic State propaganda videos and lived in the territory of the so-called caliphate proclaimed by the group in 2014 in parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

At the end of 2017, König was detained by Kurdish-led forces fighting the jihadists. France repatriated her from a detention camp in 2022. Her three children, born in Syria in 2015 and 2017, also returned to France.

Lawyer Emmanuel Daoud said that after returning to France, his client had become a model prisoner and was seeking deradicalization. König's eldest child, who has already reached adulthood, is due to testify in her support. At the same time, the authorities of the French region now caring for the three younger children accused König of psychological and physical abuse of them, including showing them brutal scenes such as public beheadings.

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