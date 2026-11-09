Hearings in the case of three French police officers accused of beating music producer Michel Zecler in 2020 are due to begin in Paris on November 9. They are charged with intentional violence committed by a group of people, as well as document forgery after the incident. The officers face up to 15 years in prison, France 24 reports.

Incident near the studio

Police officers stopped Zecler near his Paris studio on November 21, 2020. They said he was not wearing the mask required during the COVID-19 pandemic and also suspected him of using cannabis.

According to the investigation, the officers took the producer to the entrance of his office and brutally beat him. The attack was recorded by the studio’s surveillance cameras. Investigators determined that over about five minutes, Zecler received around 30 blows with fists and batons to his face and body.

A medical report noted craniofacial trauma, injuries to his lip and scalp, as well as a complete rupture of the biceps tendon. Due to his injuries, the producer was unable to work for 45 days.

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Versions of the sides

In their arrest report, the police officers claimed that Zecler hit them and tried to take a baton. However, video footage published by French media outlet Loopsider several days after the incident contradicted this version.

France’s ombudswoman stated that the officers used racist insults during the attack, citing testimony from four eyewitnesses. The defendants deny this, and the claims about racist insults were not included in the indictment. Zecler also told AFP that the police officers used a racist slur against him.

France 24 notes that cases involving alleged police violence in France rarely reach criminal court, as most are handled by internal police bodies.

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