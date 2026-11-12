Patients with Parkinson’s disease more often exhibit slow brain waves during wakefulness, which are usually associated with deep sleep or a sleep-like state. Participants with the disease also had more pronounced daytime sleepiness, while the characteristics of slow waves were linked to minor hallucinations and poorer cognitive scores, News-Medical reports.

Electroencephalography data

The study authors, led by Fosco Bernasconi, used electroencephalography to record the brain activity of 84 patients with Parkinson’s disease and 30 healthy older participants in the control group.

Patients with Parkinson’s disease had a higher number per minute of slow waves resembling those that occur during sleep than the control group. These participants also showed greater daytime sleepiness.

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Hallucinations and cognitive scores

The researchers found that the amplitude of such waves was higher in patients who experienced minor hallucinations. Wave amplitude also correlated with poorer results in clinical assessments of cognitive function.

Slow waves are usually observed in healthy people during sleep, although they can also occur briefly during wakefulness, particularly during involuntary mind-wandering or daytime sleepiness. It was previously known that people with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, have altered slow waves during sleep and more frequently experience impaired sleep quality and excessive daytime sleepiness.

The results were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine. The authors noted that future studies should determine whether such changes in slow waves occur already at the prodromal stage of Parkinson’s disease. In their view, the nature of these waves could potentially help identify people at risk of developing the disease.

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