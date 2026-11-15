Ban on drone ownership takes effect in Beijing — The Japan Times

A ban on the ownership and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles took effect in Beijing, China, on November 15. The restriction applies to urban and rural areas of the municipality, which covers about 16,400 square kilometers, The Japan Times reports.

Ban on storage and transportation

Beijing authorities announced the decision in September. It prohibits the ownership and storage of drones in order to strengthen the capital's security. Bringing drones and their components into the city is also prohibited.

Before the rules took effect, owners had to dispose of their devices: resell them at approved buyback points or online, or take the drones outside the area covered by the ban. Those who continue to own a drone may face a fine and confiscation of the equipment.

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Exceptions and previous restrictions

Flight exemptions may be granted for specific tasks, including counterterrorism, law enforcement, emergency assistance, agriculture and scientific research.

In May 2026, Beijing had already banned the sale of drones. At that time, owners had to register their devices with the authorities but could keep them. The new restrictions were introduced amid concerns over airspace security after a small aircraft crashed into the city's tallest skyscraper in June: the pilot was killed and another 13 people were injured.

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