In Penang, Malaysia, a 73-year-old man died after a landslide struck a two-storey house in the Taman Seri Rambai area of Paya Terubong. The incident occurred on the morning of October 25. According to Channel NewsAsia, emergency services received a report of the landslide at 8:36 a.m.

Three people were in the landslide area

Three people were in the landslide area during the incident. Two of them were rescued, but the 73-year-old man remained trapped under the debris. Rescuers pronounced him dead at the scene, and his body was recovered at about 11:00 a.m.

The Penang Island City Council halted work on the construction of a condominium on a slope near the scene. Council mayor A. Rajendran said the decision was made to conduct an investigation. According to him, the road project and condominium construction have been underway for more than a year, while slope stabilisation work is also being carried out in the area.

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Preliminary causes of the landslide

Penang state executive councillor for infrastructure, transport and digital technology Zairil Khir Johari said that stabilisation of certain sections of the slope had not yet been completed at the time of the landslide. According to him, one of these unfinished sections was affected by the landslide.

District official Isma Suhaimi Shairff noted that ground movement has been recorded at the site despite dry weather. According to the authorities' preliminary findings, a leak in a water pipe on the slope and clogged drains may have led to water accumulation and caused the landslide. He also warned that if the ground continues to shift, a heavy crane and large concrete blocks at the site could fall.

Evacuation near the scene

The exposed slope is planned to be covered with plastic sheeting to protect it from rain. Residents of six houses near the scene were ordered to evacuate.

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