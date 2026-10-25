In Pakistan’s Punjab province, more than 50 private shelters for children remain unregistered, while authorities have no up-to-date data on the number of children in residential care facilities or their living conditions. As The Express Tribune reports, the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau has licensed only 14 such institutions.

Data on facilities were not updated

A study by the bureau conducted in 2021–2022 jointly with UNICEF Pakistan identified 105 residential care facilities in Punjab: 41 state-run and 64 private. They housed 5,762 children. At the same time, the government still does not have updated information about these facilities and their residents.

The bureau said it was considering applications from another four or five facilities. Before issuing a license, officials inspect the building, staff, conditions and organization of childcare, and after licensing they are required to conduct periodic inspections.

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Cases of police intervention

Concerns about oversight of private shelters intensified after the death of 15-year-old orphan Wasim Abbas in Multan. The boy lived in an orphanage run by a non-governmental organization and was sent to a contractor to train in electrical work. According to the source, the contractor allegedly harassed him and ran him over with a car; police registered a murder case. On October 20, the bureau rejected the orphanage’s registration application, citing concerns about child protection and supervision.

In April 2024, 32 children were removed from an unregistered orphanage in Gajumata, Lahore, where, according to the bureau, they were living in two small rooms. Medical examinations did not confirm sexual abuse, but a case was registered against the institution’s head under Punjab’s law on destitute and neglected children.

In September 2025, 18 children were taken into protective custody after a video showing violence at an unregistered facility in Chichawatni appeared on social media. Police said the children had been physically abused, detained one caregiver and registered cases against the institution’s administrators. Punjab has 11 child protection institutes, while only six of the 25 established child protection units are operational.

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