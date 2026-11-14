Pakistan’s Punjab province has formed a 750-member unit comprising 67 mobile groups that are to respond swiftly to stubble burning in rice fields. The unit was created amid another smog season that has engulfed Lahore and other parts of South Asia.

As Cyprus Mail reports, during one deployment near Lahore, group members extinguished a fire in a field within minutes. According to officials, this is Pakistan’s first unit created specifically to combat pollution.

Response within 10–15 minutes

Punjab’s Environment Protection and Climate Change Department head Silwat Saeed said the groups operate in the province’s main rice-growing areas. They are required to arrive at the site of a reported fire within 10–15 minutes, and also patrol fields and receive complaints through several channels.

According to the department, in one day this week it received 679 reports of field fires in Punjab and extinguished 650 fires. Satellite data also showed that the area of burned land in India and Pakistan is currently below the historical average for this time of year.

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Fines and subsidized machinery

Farmers caught burning crop residue may be fined 15,000 Pakistani rupees, or about $54, per acre. Failure to pay the fine may result in criminal prosecution and imprisonment for up to six months.

Authorities have also distributed more than 10,000 subsidized Super Seeder machines: the state covers 60% of their cost, while farmers pay the remaining 40%. One farmer, Muhammad Ismail, said that switching to this equipment and abandoning stubble burning increased wheat yield per acre. At the same time, farmer Saleem Abbas noted that many farms still consider burning to be the cheapest and fastest way to prepare a field for the next planting.

Pollution in the region is worsened by a combination of smoke from burning rice residue, industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust and construction dust, which is trapped by cold winter air. According to Punjab Environment Protection Department Director General Abdullah Nayar, the number of hospitalizations for smog-related throat problems last month was 69% of the October 2025 level.

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