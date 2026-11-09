Increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves in Pakistan’s Punjab are disrupting agricultural production, reducing the incomes of farming families and worsening food insecurity. In areas of the province with high rainfall, fruit productivity has declined by up to 50%, according to a joint report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Meteorological Organization, Dawn reports.

The assessment, “Extreme Heat and Agriculture,” identifies rising temperatures as one of the most acute risks to global food production. Its authors stress that heat is already causing significant yield reductions and inflicting immediate economic and food-related losses on vulnerable farming communities.

Crop and livestock losses

Heat is also affecting livestock farming in the region. According to the report, large ruminants produce less milk under heat stress, while outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease are becoming more frequent among small ruminants. Reduced agricultural production directly lowers the incomes of families dependent on farming and limits their ability to buy staple foods.

The situation is compounded by the faster spoilage of vegetables, dairy products and other perishable goods at extreme temperatures. This reduces food availability locally and contributes to rising prices. As a result, rural families simultaneously produce less diverse and nutritious food for themselves and lose the funds needed to purchase it on the market.

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Impact of heat on women

The assessment’s authors note that women bear a disproportionately heavy burden from heat. In Punjab, they take part in harvesting, collecting water and carrying out physically demanding household work, which leaves them exposed to high temperatures for extended periods. This increases the risk of heat-related illnesses and other health complications.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are described as particularly vulnerable, as their increased nutritional needs may remain unmet during food shortages. Research cited in the report links every 1°C rise in temperature to a 4% increase in the likelihood of preterm birth. During heatwaves, this risk reaches 26%, the assessment states.

FAO and WMO also warned that extreme heat is intensifying existing hazards in the agricultural sector worldwide, including droughts and the risks of destructive wildfires. Under a high-emissions scenario, nearly half of the world’s cattle population could be exposed to dangerous heat by 2100, while annual losses could approach $40 billion.

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