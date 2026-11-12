In the United States, Vice Admiral Rob Gaucher, who is responsible for the submarine portfolio at the Pentagon, said that delivering the first Columbia-class strategic missile submarine to the U.S. Navy in 2028 is entirely possible. At the same time, he stressed that this is a difficult task requiring a significant amount of work, Breaking Defense reports.

A more optimistic assessment

Gaucher spoke at the annual Submarine League symposium. According to him, confidence in meeting the schedule is growing every week due to analysis of production indicators, alignment of goals, improved production planning, and the removal of daily production bottlenecks.

In April, the vice admiral described achieving the 2028 target as an extremely difficult task. At that time, he also noted that the delivery deadline should not be met if it would have long-term consequences for the program.

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Construction schedule for District of Columbia

The lead submarine of the series, District of Columbia, was initially scheduled to be delivered to the fleet in 2027. In 2025, Navy leaders allowed for the deadline to slip to 2029 due to supplier problems, but in 2026 they continued to target 2028.

In 2025, the U.S. Navy and shipbuilding partners General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII Newport News Shipbuilding developed a plan to accelerate the work. It called for all District of Columbia modules to be delivered to the General Dynamics Electric Boat final assembly yard in Groton, Connecticut, by the end of 2025.

In February 2026, Rear Admiral Todd Weeks reported that District of Columbia was approximately 65% complete, while the second submarine in the series, the future Wisconsin, was approximately 35% complete. According to him, full-scale construction was planned for the early 2030s. Previously, the Navy reported that District of Columbia could be delayed by 12–16 months due to labor shortages at shipyards and supply chain problems.

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