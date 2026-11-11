A projectile hit the Liberia-flagged tanker MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY in the Persian Gulf. Six Indian seafarers were on board. India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reported this on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, according to The Hindu.

Vessel’s route

According to the publication, the vessel was travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai. The incident occurred on November 10, when the tanker was passing through the Persian Gulf. The report describes MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY as a VLCC, or a very large crude carrier.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crew injuries

Sonowal said that four crew members were injured. One of those injured was an Indian citizen; according to the minister, he sustained minor injuries.

The minister also said that the Indian seafarer was safely brought ashore. He reported the incident the day after the vessel was hit. Information on the injuries and the seafarer’s transfer ashore was provided by India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

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