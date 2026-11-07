In Ellenbrook, a suburb northeast of Perth, Australia, residents held a motorcade in support of a 13-year-old boy who, according to ABC News, was allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers. More than 100 cars and 25 motorcycles took part in the event, dubbed a “community cruise.”

A motorcade organized in 12 hours

Participants gathered at Coolamon Park before driving to a nearby shopping facility. The motorcade was organized by local resident Terry Mason, who said he was able to prepare the event in 12 hours. According to him, the news of the assault affected him particularly strongly because his nephew had allegedly also been bullied in the area.

Local MP Tania Lawrence called the car-and-motorcycle event an unusual way for the community to demonstrate its support for the boy and his family.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Five teenagers charged

According to the outlet, the assault was recorded on video and shared on social media. In the footage, a group chases the teenager, asking him about a vape, before pushing him to the ground.

The juvenile court heard that the victim was allegedly dragged along the ground, punched and kicked, threatened with a knife, and had his T-shirt and jumper taken. The boy made his way home on his own and later went to Midland Hospital with a concussion, multiple swellings on his head, bruising under his eyes, and contusions to his upper and lower body.

Police charged five teenagers aged between 13 and 17. They face allegations of causing bodily harm and aggravated armed robbery in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

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