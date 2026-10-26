In Perth, Australia, a 13-year-old boy was remanded in custody for the next six weeks in a case involving a drive-by shooting at a residential house in the Gosnells area. He will remain at Banksia Hill Detention Centre after not applying for bail.

As ABC News reports, the teenager’s mother is currently seeking stable and suitable housing for them after the family recently moved to Western Australia. The issue of bail may be considered after the family has appropriate accommodation.

Shooting charges

According to police, in the early hours of October 17, the boy fired more than 20 shots from a semi-automatic rifle at a house on Bert Street in Gosnells. Seven people, including children, were in the house at the time. No one sustained serious injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to media reports, footage from surveillance cameras captured the sound of 27 shots. The boy was detained the following day in a car park in the Belmont area. He was charged with eight offences, including unlawful use of a firearm, endangering life, possession of stolen property and driving a vehicle without the appropriate licence.

Specifics of the case hearing

The teenager took part in a brief hearing at the Perth Children’s Court via video link. The court also heard that his capacity to understand the seriousness of his actions would be relevant in the case, as he is under 14.

Western Australia applies the principle of doli incapax: the prosecution must prove that a child under the age of 14 understood that the alleged actions were seriously wrong. Prosecutors were ordered to provide the defence with evidence materials, including those relating to Victoria. Police have yet to find the carbine they allege was used by the teenager. ABC News reports that law enforcement officers are also examining possible links between the case and organised crime. The next hearing is scheduled for December.

Read us on