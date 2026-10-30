A 22-year-old man in Perth, Australia, has been charged with acts in preparation for or planning of a terrorist act. He is expected to appear in court on Friday, ABC News reports.

Additional charge

The man was previously arrested and charged with nine offences in December. Following further investigation, the Western Australia Joint Counter Terrorism Team brought one additional charge against him.

The new charge concerns acts committed in preparation for or planning of a terrorist act. The ABC report does not specify the nature of the nine previous charges.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police version

Police allege that, as part of the alleged planning of an attack, the man sought assistance via a messaging platform regarding explosive devices, military and tactical training, education, weapons manufacturing, combat techniques and false documents.

According to law enforcement, these requests were part of preparations for a terrorist act. ABC News provided no other details about the alleged attack.

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