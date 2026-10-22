In Perth, Australia, a 56-year-old man has been charged following an incident at the electorate office of Western Australia’s Local Government Minister Hannah Beazley. According to The Guardian, staff at the office in the Victoria Park area called police on Wednesday afternoon.

Arrest and charges

Police said they received a report of verbal threats from a man carrying an item described by officers as an improvised martial arts weapon — nunchucks. The man was detained near the office and taken into custody.

On Thursday, he was charged with carrying a weapon in a manner likely to cause fear, making unlawful threats, and possessing cannabis. No one was injured during the incident. The man was refused bail and was due to appear before Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Minister’s response

Beazley was not at the office during the incident. She told reporters that two of her staff members were alarmed by the situation. According to her, the man allegedly tried to lean over the security mesh at the entrance, but the staff were at a safe distance.

The minister also said that she believed the man wanted to gain access to her, but his motives were unknown. She added that she had received threats before. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called such incidents too common and said public disputes should be resolved at elections.

The incident in Perth occurred several days after an alleged attack near the office of independent federal MP Helen Haines in Wangaratta, Victoria. Haines was hospitalised with serious injuries, and her staff said they intended to reopen the office next week.

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