A coronial inquest into the double murder of Jennifer Petelczyc and her daughter Gretl is set to begin in Perth, Australia. The main focus of the hearings will be the medical care received by Mark Bombara before the fatal shooting, ABC News Australia reports.

In May 2024, 63-year-old Bombara shot dead 59-year-old Jennifer Petelczyc and her 18-year-old daughter Gretl at their home in the suburb of Floreat. He then shot himself. The man came to the house looking for his estranged wife and daughter.

Before police arrived, Bombara made threatening phone calls, prompting a major police operation. When officers arrived at the house on Berkeley Crescent, Bombara and Jennifer Petelczyc were already dead. Gretl was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where she later died.

Family warnings and police actions

Bombara's daughter Ariel had spent several weeks before the shooting trying to warn police that her father had a history of domestic and family violence and posed an immediate threat. She and her mother left the family home fearing for their lives and told officers that one of Bombara's 13 firearms was missing.

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An internal Western Australia Police investigation found that eight officers had failed to properly carry out their duties, after which disciplinary action was taken against them. None of the police officers were dismissed. Western Australia Police Commissioner Col Blanch said in January 2025 that the officers had incorrectly assessed the risks and improperly used their powers under restraining order and firearms laws.

Changes to firearms legislation

At the time of the shooting, Bombara legally owned 13 firearms: 11 under a recreational licence and two pistols under a collector's licence. After the tragedy, the Western Australia Parliament pledged to change firearms regulations.

The reforms took effect in March 2025. They abolished recreational licences, tightened requirements for collectors, set a limit of 10 firearms and introduced mandatory mental health checks every five years. The new rules also allow firearms to be immediately removed following a report of domestic or family violence. The hearings are expected to last five days.

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