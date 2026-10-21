A fire broke out overnight at a two-storey residential house in the Mount Pleasant suburb of Perth, Australia. The English-language message “pay your debt dog” was written on the driveway to the property, ABC News reports.

House uninhabitable

Fire crews arrived at the house on Ullapool Road at about 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Department of Fire and Emergency Services district officer Gareth Deague, flames engulfed both storeys, from the front door to the roof.

It took about an hour to extinguish the fire. Part of the roof collapsed, and the house sustained significant internal and external damage and is no longer fit for habitation. Western Australia Police said no one was injured in the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police investigating possible arson

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. The scene was examined by detectives from Western Australia Police’s arson investigation unit, who are investigating the possibility that the fire was deliberately lit.

Neighbour Lyn Davison said she woke to two loud bangs and then saw flames above the rear of the house. According to her, the residents of the property are on holiday. The house was last sold in 2019 for $2.25 million.

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