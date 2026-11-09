In Perth, Australia, recordings of emergency calls made by 18-year-old Gretl Petelczyc during an armed attack at her home in the Floreat suburb in May 2024 were played for the first time at hearings into the circumstances of the deaths of Jennifer and Gretl Petelczyc. As ABC News reports, Mark Bombara came to the home looking for his estranged wife, Rowena.

According to the hearings, Bombara had two Glock pistols and threatened 59-year-old Jennifer and her daughter. In the first call, Gretl said that a man with a gun was in the house. Police Assistance Centre staff answered the call only after one minute and 20 seconds.

Calls and police arrival

After the call was disconnected, police, contrary to official procedure, did not call the caller back or send officers to the scene, counsel assisting the coroner Rachel Young told the court. Meanwhile, Jennifer called her friend Rowena. She heard Jennifer telling Bombara that Rowena was not in the house and asking him to put down the gun.

During the second call to Triple Zero, Gretl repeatedly whispered that there was a man with a gun in the house. The recording was then followed by screams and another gunshot. She also texted her sister, Lisle, who was driving nearby with her boyfriend, asking her to call police and saying that her hands were tied.

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In her call to Triple Zero, Lisle told the operator that a man had put a gun to her mother's head. By that time, several police vehicles had already been dispatched to the house. The first officers arrived 11 minutes after Gretl's first call, while specialist police forcibly entered the house at 16:46 — 18 minutes after that call.

Inside, they found the bodies of Bombara and Jennifer Petelczyc. Gretl was still showing signs of life and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

Statements by Bombara's family

The hearings were also told that Bombara had suffered two strokes several months before the attack, resulting in an acquired brain injury. His daughter Candice described the changes in her father's behaviour as significant and said that in early May she asked doctors not to discharge him from Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital.

In a letter to the coroner, Candice and her brothers Isaac and Eden said that the brain injury had caused changes in their father's behaviour and that he had severe symptoms of depression and anxiety. The family expressed dissatisfaction with his medical care, claiming that the hospital had not conducted a comprehensive mental health assessment despite requests from relatives. During an initial assessment on 7 May, Bombara denied having suicidal thoughts.

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