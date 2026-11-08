In Perth, Australia, cyclist Peter Hutton called on Western Australia Police to issue fines more often to drivers who fail to leave a safe distance when overtaking cyclists. The man fitted front and rear cameras to his bicycle and, since last year, has reported four dangerously close passes to police, ABC News reports.

Warnings instead of fines

According to Hutton, in one case police were unable to identify the driver. Three other reports resulted in formal warnings and explanations for the drivers. The cyclist said that during a conversation with an investigator, he heard that one of the drivers believed the cyclists had been riding three abreast and allegedly wanted to “teach us a lesson.”

In Western Australia, since 2017, drivers have been required to leave at least one metre of space when overtaking a cyclist at speeds of up to 60 km/h, and 1.5 metres if the speed is higher. A violation carries a fine of 400 Australian dollars and four demerit points. Hutton stressed that he is increasingly concerned for his own safety: six cyclists have died on the state's roads since the beginning of the year.

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Police position and cyclists’ data

Western Australia Police said it assesses each report individually, taking into account the circumstances and available evidence. Depending on the situation, officers may provide information, issue a warning, impose a fine or take other measures. Police noted that a warning is formal and is recorded in the system.

Catherine Bates, director of Amy’s Foundation, said dangerous overtaking incidents are often not reported to police. According to the organisation’s survey data, around one in five cyclists in Western Australia reports such situations, while only 30% of those who contact police receive a response. The Western Australian Road Safety Commission said it is working with WestCycle as part of the Ride Safely Together campaign, which calls on drivers and cyclists to show mutual respect and observe the minimum overtaking distance.

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