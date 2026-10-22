In Perth, Australia, all beaches in the Cottesloe area were closed after the carcass of a dead whale about eight metres long washed ashore at South Cottesloe early in the morning. The carcass was significantly decomposed. This is already the second case of a dead whale washing up on Perth beaches in recent weeks.

Beaches closed during cleanup

As ABC News reports, Cottesloe Mayor Melissa Harkins said the municipality had closed all local beaches, including Cottesloe Main Beach, where a shark barrier is installed. The restrictions were introduced amid concerns about increased shark activity in the area.

Harkins urged people arriving in Cottesloe not to enter the water until the carcass had been removed and for some time afterwards. According to her, council workers planned to remove the whale’s remains that same morning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The carcass will be taken to a landfill

The municipality was to use bulldozers for the cleanup. The mayor said the carcass was small enough to be loaded onto a Cottesloe Town Council truck and taken to a landfill.

On 27 September, the carcass of a 13-metre, 72-tonne humpback whale washed ashore on the southern section of City Beach. A crane was needed to remove it then, and the cost of the work reached nearly $180,000.

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