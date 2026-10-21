In Perth, Australia, police detained a 56-year-old man following reports of verbal threats at the electorate office of Western Australian state parliamentarian Hannah Beazley. According to ABC News Australia, the man allegedly had nunchucks with him.

Police call

Police said they received a report at about 1:15 p.m. about a man causing a disturbance at an office on Albany Highway in Victoria Park, an inner suburb of Perth. The law enforcement statement also said that the man made verbal threats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detention in Bentley

The man was found in the neighbouring suburb of Bentley, where he was detained. He is cooperating with police as they establish the circumstances of the incident. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The incident occurred two days after an attack on federal representative for Indi Helen Haines. According to ABC, she was struck by a car near her electorate office, and the parliamentarian is in hospital in critical condition.

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