In Perth, Australia, 30-year-old Hannah Louise Glover gave evidence in the Supreme Court of Western Australia in the case of James Anthony Sorgiovanni, who is accused of murdering Tara Morrison in Busselton in April 2024. Glover pleaded guilty to Morrison's murder during the trial, ABC News reports.

Glover's testimony

According to Glover, on the night of the murder, she, Morrison and Sorgiovanni used methamphetamine and GHB, also known as “fantasy”. She said Morrison came to her home with clothes and food and was to stay there, but, according to her version, Sorgiovanni opposed it out of jealousy.

Glover also stated that she heard her young daughter crying and allegedly saw Morrison with the child while she was trying to give her GHB. According to her testimony, she stopped this, and later Sorgiovanni asked her what she was going to do.

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Allegations against Sorgiovanni

Glover told the court that Morrison entered her bedroom, where Sorgiovanni grabbed her by the arms, after which Glover stabbed her. When asked by the prosecutor whether she had inflicted all the knife wounds, Glover agreed and said there may have been between 10 and 15.

At the same time, Glover stated that she later saw Sorgiovanni inflict an injury to Morrison's chest area. She said she used one knife and did not know how Morrison's body ended up in her daughter's wardrobe. Glover pleaded guilty after a prisoner testified in court, claiming that Glover had allegedly confessed to the murder in prison.

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