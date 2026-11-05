In Perth, Australia, a 40-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated stalking with intent to intimidate Australian Greens senator Jordon Steele-John. As ABC News Australia reports, police allege that the Perth woman was the senator's former partner.

Case to be heard by Perth court

Investigators from the Western Australia Police family violence unit said the woman was also charged with demanding property by written threats. She is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Independent investigation into senator

In October, Steele-John took leave from parliamentary duties after a group of current and former party staff wrote to Greens leader David Shoebridge. The letter contained numerous allegations of serious misconduct by the senator related to his behaviour around women.

Steele-John denied the allegations, including in a lengthy letter that was later deleted from social media. The Western Australian branch of the Greens commissioned an independent investigation. Shoebridge had previously said the senator's leave was appropriate in the circumstances and that he would not draw conclusions before the review was completed.

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