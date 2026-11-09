On the evening of November 6, 2026, a device went off at a restaurant specializing in chicken dishes in the town of Cartavio in northern Peru. The establishment is located at the beginning of Jirón Real Street, approximately one block from the local police station.

As The Rio Times reports, the incident occurred at around 22:15 in the Santiago de Cao district of Ascope Province in the La Libertad region. Local reports cited by the outlet indicate that the incident caused only material damage. Those reports contain no information about casualties.

Damage at the restaurant

According to one report, the glass in the main entrance was shattered, while tables and chairs were also damaged. Another report said that windows and mirrors in the restaurant hall were broken; visitors were evacuated from the building.

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Police officers arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and launched an investigation. As of November 9, 2026, no arrests had been reported.

Threatening letter

According to preliminary information, a threatening letter was allegedly found at the scene, addressed to the establishment's owners. One report claimed that the letter was signed with the name “La nueva jauría del valle” and contained a telephone number, but police did not confirm this information.

Reports also describe the device differently: witnesses in one version spoke of an explosive device inside the establishment, while others referred to an incendiary device or a Molotov cocktail near the entrance. Law enforcement officials did not name the perpetrators or confirm the motive for the attack.

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