Archaeologists have discovered in Peru the remains of an infant from the Nazca period who had a rare congenital anomaly — cyclopia. DNA analysis confirmed that the condition was caused by trisomy 13, also known as Patau syndrome, Live Science reports.

Burial in a ceramic urn

The skeleton was found at the Jauranga archaeological site in the Palpa Valley in southern Peru. The infant was buried in a ceramic urn together with another female child who had no skeletal anomalies. Researchers date the burial to the middle Nazca period — approximately AD 325–440.

The child with cyclopia lay at the bottom of the urn, while the other child was above her. Scientists suggest that both were buried as part of a single event. Genetic analysis also showed that the infants did not share a mother.

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Rare genetic anomaly

The infant's skull had one eye socket in the middle of the face, a very small cranium, and other developmental abnormalities of the cranial bones. These signs correspond to cyclopia, a condition in which the front part of the fetal brain does not divide into the left and right hemispheres. According to modern medical data, cyclopia occurs in approximately one in 100,000 births.

Genome sequencing revealed an additional copy of chromosome 13. Trisomy 13 is one of the main chromosomal causes of cyclopia, although this anomaly occurs in only a small proportion of Patau syndrome cases. An estimate of the infant's age at death suggests that the child may have lived for several weeks or months after birth.

The burial of two infants in one urn is atypical for the Nazca culture. At the same time, the absence of special grave goods and burial in an ordinary cemetery give no reason to believe that the child with the anomaly was buried differently from other infants.

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