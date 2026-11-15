A fire broke out on Sunday evening at the underground Jamsil bus transfer center in Songpa District, in southeastern Seoul, South Korea. The fire started at around 7:12 p.m., Korea Herald reports.

Emergency services response

Twenty-two units of equipment and 88 fire service personnel were dispatched to the center to extinguish the fire. The blaze was put out approximately 29 minutes after it began. Firefighting operations lasted less than half an hour.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A photograph published with the report shows people leaving the transport center, whose premises were filled with smoke. The incident occurred at an underground facility for bus transfers.

Information about casualties

As of the time of publication, there was no information about casualties. Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of the damage it caused. At the time of the report, the cause of the fire remained undetermined, as did the assessment of the extent of damage.

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