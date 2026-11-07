Police in South Australia have arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with stalking and harassment. According to law enforcement, the alleged target of his actions was Nat Cook, Speaker of the South Australian House of Assembly.

Arrest in Reynella East

As ABC News Australia reports, police arrived at the man's home in Reynella East, a southern suburb of Adelaide, on Friday, where he was arrested and charged.

Police said the man allegedly breached a warning issued to him earlier this year. Investigators allege that he subsequently made numerous social media posts about the person involved in the case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court hearing and posts

The man was released on bail. He is due to appear before the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on December 7.

According to ABC News Australia, the arrested man posted surveillance camera footage on his Facebook and Instagram pages showing the arrest on his property. In the post, he said that three Facebook posts had led to his arrest, including a video montage about people he accused of bullying him and his family. He did not respond to the outlet's request for comment.

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