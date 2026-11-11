In South Australia, some egg producers are again allowing free-range chickens outdoors as the number of H5 bird flu detections in the state has declined in recent weeks. As ABC News reports, the state authorities’ voluntary recommendation to keep free-range poultry indoors remains in effect and is to stay in place until November 20.

Farmer Darren Letton, who runs Glenview Poultry Farm in Pike River in the Riverland region, moved his chickens indoors in August as a precautionary measure. At that time, H5N1 was detected among wild birds, while the number of confirmed cases was rising rapidly. Last week, Letton allowed the birds outside again, although he said the decision was not easy for him.

The risk to farms remains

According to Letton, other free-range poultry producers are taking different approaches: some are keeping chickens indoors, others cannot do so, and some are weighing the costs. At the same time, the poultry industry has not reported bird flu cases at agricultural farms in Australia.

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The farmer also considered the potential cost of changing packaging. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued guidance stating that it would not take enforcement action against producers selling eggs or poultry meat as free-range products for up to 90 days. This applies to those affected by a mandatory order or a voluntary recommendation to keep poultry indoors. After that period, producers need alternative labeling.

The number of detections is declining

South Australia’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Skye Fruen, said that as of Monday, 342 bird flu cases had been recorded in the state. According to her, the number of detections has been falling in recent weeks, but the virus has not disappeared completely. She warned that the virus entering a new animal species could accelerate its spread again.

Fruen noted that the recommendation for egg and poultry farms is being continuously reviewed, but has not yet been changed because of the existing risk. She advised keeping chickens indoors where possible and safe, while considering not only biosecurity but also bird welfare.

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