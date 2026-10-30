In South Australia, the number of people who have died on the roads has reached 89. This is more than in all of 2025, when 87 people died on the state's roads. Against the backdrop of these statistics, road safety advocate Kat Brown called on drivers to be attentive, ABC News reports.

The 2015 crash

Brown spoke about a 2015 crash in which her two-year-old daughter Indi died. During an Easter trip, she was driving a pickup truck along the gravel North Coast Road towards Point Turton on the Yorke Peninsula. Her five-year-old son Taj was also in the vehicle.

According to Brown, she was travelling below the speed limit because conditions on the freshly graded road were slippery. On a gentle bend, she lost traction. After attempting to correct the vehicle's movement, the front passenger wheel hit a soft bank of soil formed after grading, the vehicle rolled over and slid until it collided with a tree.

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Brown briefly lost consciousness and, when she came to, heard a response from her son but not from her daughter. She pulled Taj out through the vehicle window. Indi, according to her mother, died instantly. Brown was not charged in connection with the crash.

A call to take road conditions into account

The advocate stressed that crashes can occur not only because of factors police call the “fatal five”: speeding, intoxication, distraction, dangerous driving or failure to wear a seatbelt. She noted that road conditions and driving an unfamiliar vehicle also affect safety.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said that every road death is too great a loss for families. His son Charlie suffered fatal injuries in a hit-and-run crash on November 17, 2023. According to police, 15 people who died on the state's roads this year were aged between 40 and 49. Stevens linked this figure to drivers' overconfidence and urged people not to lose focus behind the wheel.

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