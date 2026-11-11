A young adult infected with invasive meningococcal disease has died in South Australia. The local health department confirmed the death on Wednesday, ABC News reports.

Twenty-second case this year

The case itself was announced on October 31 by state Health Minister Blair Boyer and Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier. The department did not disclose further details about the deceased person due to data confidentiality requirements.

Close contacts of the infected person were provided with preventive antibiotics. SA Health also said that no new cases of meningococcal disease had been recorded. This was the 22nd case in the state since the beginning of the year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call for vaccination

The department reminded that the absence of treatment after symptoms appear increases the risk of disability and death. Vulnerable groups include teenagers and very young children. Nicola Spurrier and Blair Boyer urged parents to vaccinate children under 12 months old, as well as Year 10 students who are eligible for free vaccination under the state program.

In 2023, a 36-year-old man from South Australia died from the disease.

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