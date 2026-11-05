Six Edge Early Learning childcare centres in South Australia will permanently cease operations on Friday, November 6. The company's administrators were unable to find a buyer for two facilities in Angle Vale and one each in Flagstaff Hill, Mount Barker, Seacombe Heights and Port Augusta.

As ABC News reports, families learned about the closures from letters on Wednesday. Some of them were given only 48 hours to find alternative childcare.

No buyer found for the facilities

The Edge Early Learning group entered voluntary administration in August. KordaMentha, which is acting as administrator, found buyers for many of the network's centres in South Australia and Queensland.

According to the administrators, they conducted an extensive sales campaign but received no acceptable offers that would have enabled the six facilities to continue operating. The non-profit organisation Goodstart Early Learning had initially planned to acquire these centres as part of a proposal to purchase 31 facilities across Australia, but withdrew during due diligence.

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KordaMentha then approached other buyers of the network and parties that had previously expressed interest in these centres, but no alternative buyer could be found.

Parents seek alternative places

Parents of children attending the centre in Flagstaff Hill spoke of their disappointment over the late notification. Port Augusta resident Andrew Padgett said the closures would create particular difficulties for families that need childcare because of work commitments.

In a letter to families in Port Augusta, the administration advised them to collect their children's personal belongings by the centre's final day of operation and also announced refunds for prepaid services. Parents were offered Port Augusta Child Care Centre as an alternative, but Port Augusta City Council chief executive John Banks said the facility was already full and was accepting applications for its waiting list.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said he would seek additional information from the federal government regarding the closures.

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