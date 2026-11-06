In Southern Europe, the estimated prevalence of diabetes among people aged 20–79 rose from 6.4% in 2011 to 9.3% in 2024. At the same time, the structure of available dietary energy in the region was the closest among Europe’s four regions to the recommendations of the Planetary Health Diet (PHD). This is stated in a study reported by News-Medical.

Food supply and temperatures compared

Researchers compared temperature trends, food supply data and diabetes prevalence in Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Europe. ERA5 data for 2014–2024 were used to analyze temperatures, while food availability in 62 countries was studied using Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations statistics for 2010–2023.

The researchers emphasize that these indicators reflect national food supply and food availability rather than people’s actual individual diets. They compared the share of available dietary energy from different food categories with PHD targets.

Low share of legumes and nuts

On average across the four regions, the share of available energy from tree nuts was 1.3% and from legumes 0.8%, while PHD recommendations provide for 11.5% each. Meanwhile, milk and butter accounted for 14.3% of available energy compared with a recommended 6.1%, and meat for 10.8% compared with a recommended 1.9%. The share of sugar and sweeteners reached 12%, against a benchmark of 4.8%.

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Southern Europe stood out for the highest share of unsaturated plant oils, at 17.4%, exceeding the recommended 14.8%. At the same time, Western Europe had the greatest deviation of the structure of available foods from PHD recommendations.

No causal relationship established

Average annual temperature generally increased in Europe, most noticeably in the South. However, the regional comparison did not show a consistent relationship between warming and changes in diabetes prevalence: in Eastern Europe, the estimated prevalence fell from about 7.3% to 6% despite a warming trend, while in Northern Europe it rose from 4.7% to 6.2% amid a slight negative temperature trend.

The authors described the study as ecological and noted that the analysis did not account for population ageing, obesity, physical activity or access to medical care. Therefore, its findings do not prove that changes in temperature or food supply caused changes in diabetes prevalence.

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