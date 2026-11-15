In South Korea, 46% of workers aged 15 to 29 were employed under contracts without job security as of August 2026. This is the highest figure since such statistics began being compiled in 2003, Korea Herald reports, citing data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

Five years of growth

The share of young workers with non-regular contracts rose for the fifth consecutive year, starting in 2022. Since 2003, it has increased by 14.2 percentage points, the most substantial rise among all age groups. For workers aged 50 to 59, the figure rose by 7.1 percentage points, while among people aged 30 to 39, it increased by 2.2 points.

In South Korean companies, regular employment contracts generally provide permanent job security. Their share among all jobs stood at 61.5% in 2026. Jobs without such a guarantee are classified as non-regular. Overall, the share of workers in non-regular employment across all age groups rose from 32.6% in 2003 to 38.5% in 2026.

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Employers seek experience

A survey of 500 companies with at least 100 employees, conducted by the Korea Enterprises Federation, showed that 67.6% of employers consider relevant work experience the main criterion when hiring new employees. Last year, 28.1% of newly hired employees already had work experience in their field, and 46.5% of them had worked in that field for one to two years.

At the same time, 30.5% of university graduates said they had taken at least a one-semester break from their studies to strengthen their qualifications. For 15.9% of young people, their first job was in accommodation and food services. The youth employment rate in October was 42.9%, the lowest figure for that month since 2020.

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